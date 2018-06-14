Sainsbury’s (SBRY) Earns Market Perform Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Sainsbury’s (LON:SBRY) in a report released on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Sainsbury’s from GBX 300 ($3.99) to GBX 369 ($4.91) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sainsbury’s from GBX 305 ($4.06) to GBX 380 ($5.06) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sainsbury’s from GBX 200 ($2.66) to GBX 260 ($3.46) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. HSBC lifted their target price on Sainsbury’s from GBX 210 ($2.80) to GBX 270 ($3.59) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sainsbury’s in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 277.77 ($3.70).

LON:SBRY traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.09) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 314.70 ($4.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,722,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,310,000. Sainsbury’s has a twelve month low of GBX 222.40 ($2.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 339.89 ($4.53).

Sainsbury’s (LON:SBRY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The grocer reported GBX 20.40 ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 19.20 ($0.26) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02). Sainsbury’s had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 1.13%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be paid a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This is a boost from Sainsbury’s’s previous dividend of $3.10.

In related news, insider Michael Andrew Coupe sold 154,948 shares of Sainsbury’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 301 ($4.01), for a total transaction of £466,393.48 ($620,947.25).

About Sainsbury’s

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail ? Food; Retail ? General Merchandise & Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

