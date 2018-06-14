Sardar Biglari Purchases 3,399 Shares of OBH Inc Class A (BH.A) Stock

OBH Inc Class A (NYSE:BH.A) CEO Sardar Biglari bought 3,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $978.69 per share, for a total transaction of $3,326,567.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 7th, Sardar Biglari bought 81 shares of OBH Inc Class A stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $997.10 per share, for a total transaction of $80,765.10.

Shares of BH.A stock opened at $971.07 on Thursday. OBH Inc Class A has a 52 week low of $950.12 and a 52 week high of $1,285.00.

OBH Inc Class A (NYSE:BH.A) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The company reported ($5.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $202.23 million for the quarter.

