Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, May 22nd.

According to Zacks, “Sarepta’s first-quarter earnings beat estimates but sales missed expectations in the first quarter. Although Exondys 51 witnessed impressive growth, dependence on a single product remains a concern. Moreover, approval for Exondys 51 is likely to be delayed in Europe due to negative CHMP trend vote. The DMD market is getting competitive as several other companies are developing treatment. However, Sarepta is developing other DMD candidates. The company’s collaboration agreements with Summit Pharmaceuticals and Catabasis as well as its own follow-on exon-skipping pipeline candidates represent the most comprehensive approach to treat DMD. Nonetheless, lack of funding from NIAID for its infectious disease program may lead to the termination of the program. Notably, the company’s shares have outperformed the industry so far this year.”

SRPT has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 12th. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $88.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. HC Wainwright set a $75.00 price target on Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $84.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.18.

Sarepta Therapeutics traded up $2.01, reaching $98.78, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 1,706,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,480. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -60.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 12.28, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $102.73.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.23). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 83.88%. The company had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 295.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $450,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $814,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

