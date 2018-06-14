Sather Financial Group Inc Takes Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,990 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7,225.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,871,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $498,159,000 after buying an additional 6,777,364 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1,342.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,081,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $513,406,000 after buying an additional 6,590,370 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8,578.9% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,757,530 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 3,714,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,013,482 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,355,536,000 after buying an additional 3,016,972 shares during the period. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $211,243,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health traded up $0.24, reaching $68.65, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,757,970. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $60.14 and a 1-year high of $84.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.77 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital set a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Leerink Swann set a $85.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho set a $95.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.27.

In other CVS Health news, Director C David Brown II bought 10,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $619,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,276,611.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

