Sather Financial Group Inc Takes Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2018

Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,990 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7,225.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,871,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $498,159,000 after buying an additional 6,777,364 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1,342.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,081,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $513,406,000 after buying an additional 6,590,370 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8,578.9% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,757,530 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 3,714,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,013,482 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,355,536,000 after buying an additional 3,016,972 shares during the period. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $211,243,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health traded up $0.24, reaching $68.65, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,757,970. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $60.14 and a 1-year high of $84.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.77 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital set a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Leerink Swann set a $85.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho set a $95.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.27.

In other CVS Health news, Director C David Brown II bought 10,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $619,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,276,611.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply