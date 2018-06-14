Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) is Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,021 shares during the quarter. Alphabet Inc Class A comprises about 4.3% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $94,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,055,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,111,948,000 after purchasing an additional 374,121 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,120,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,589,000 after acquiring an additional 272,851 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb Inc. now owns 650,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $633,872,000 after acquiring an additional 201,583 shares during the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 267,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $260,904,000 after acquiring an additional 158,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,188,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,837,000 after acquiring an additional 144,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Aegis raised their price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,350.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Vetr upgraded shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,355.00 price target (up previously from $1,210.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,201.44.

GOOGL traded up $16.89 on Thursday, hitting $1,161.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,771,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,683. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 1-year low of $915.31 and a 1-year high of $1,198.00. The firm has a market cap of $792.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.21 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $24.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.73 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 40.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc Class A Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

