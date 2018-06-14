Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 77,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 114,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 14.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger opened at $67.97 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.05. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $61.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.50 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In related news, CEO Paal Kibsgaard acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.68 per share, with a total value of $646,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $218,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,854.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,163,650. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

