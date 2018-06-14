Schnieders Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,355 Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,273,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,016,000 after purchasing an additional 440,102 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 892,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,036,000 after purchasing an additional 29,461 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 835,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,886,000 after purchasing an additional 19,164 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 562,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 277,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $16,910,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust traded up $0.37, hitting $32.33, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,840. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $33.08. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $85.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.37 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 51.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BXMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley set a $33.00 price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

