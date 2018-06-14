Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCHN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHN. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,857,000 after purchasing an additional 39,216 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,112,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 93,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 173,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 74,825 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries traded up $1.40, reaching $31.40, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 11,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,938. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.51. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 11th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR); and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment buys, collects, processes, recycles, sells, and brokers scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.