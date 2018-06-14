First Data (FDC) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Data (NYSE:FDC) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,660,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,349 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.18% of First Data worth $26,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Data by 148.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,999,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773,138 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Data in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,338,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in First Data by 296.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,336,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,618 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in First Data by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 8,905,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,260 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Data by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,617,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

In other First Data news, insider Andrew Gelb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Guy Chiarello sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,942,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,406,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,322,444.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 300 shares of company stock worth $5,139 and have sold 148,912 shares worth $2,878,273. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDC opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. First Data has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. First Data had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that First Data will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FDC. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on First Data from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised First Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.74.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

