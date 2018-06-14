Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Buys 5,916 Shares of Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,934 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Ellie Mae worth $15,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELLI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ellie Mae by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Ellie Mae during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Ellie Mae during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ellie Mae during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Ellie Mae during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $58.75) on shares of Ellie Mae in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zelman & Associates raised Ellie Mae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellie Mae from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.27.

Ellie Mae traded up $1.06, hitting $112.32, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,511. Ellie Mae Inc has a twelve month low of $79.71 and a twelve month high of $114.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 109.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $117.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.80 million. Ellie Mae had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Ellie Mae Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ellie Mae news, Director Carl Buccellato sold 5,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $516,512.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,397.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Lavay sold 20,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $2,189,886.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,133.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,181 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,192. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

