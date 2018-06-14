Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $26.71 Million Stake in JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 792,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,336 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $26,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 17.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties opened at $37.16 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $38.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $156.37 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 11th.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. The company's assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties. As of December 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 69 operating assets comprising 51 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets.

