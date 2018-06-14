Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Schweitzer-Mauduit International earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 47.3358418282918 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE SWM opened at $43.14 on Thursday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a one year low of $36.26 and a one year high of $48.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $261.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.30 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 21st.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

