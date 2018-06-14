Scopia Capital Management Lp Sells 114,173 Shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) Stock

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 114,173 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $3,554,205.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Scopia Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 12th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 167,773 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $5,246,261.71.

Acorda Therapeutics opened at $31.65 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.63. Acorda Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $36.35.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $106.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.94 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACOR. Zacks Investment Research raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $31.00 price target on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,121,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,830,000 after acquiring an additional 167,084 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,042,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 269.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,377,000 after acquiring an additional 535,970 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 25.3% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 512,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,122,000 after acquiring an additional 103,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 367,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 10,536 shares in the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

