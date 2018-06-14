Scout Investments Inc. Has $16.29 Million Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,110 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.15% of Unum Group worth $16,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 144.9% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,998,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,291,000 after purchasing an additional 262,169 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 70,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 26,288 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 96,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 36,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Unum Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Unum Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Unum Group to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.46.

In related news, EVP Michael Q. Simonds sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $244,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group traded down $0.09, reaching $38.83, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 2,313,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,291. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $58.73. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.45%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

