Seadrill Partners (SDLP) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.05

Media headlines about Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Seadrill Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.9052919386784 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

SDLP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 174,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $247.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.96. Seadrill Partners has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.46%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Seadrill Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Seadrill Partners Company Profile

Seadrill Partners LLC owns, operates, and acquires offshore drilling units. The company primarily serves various oil and gas companies. As of April 20, 2017, its fleet consisted of four semi-submersible drilling rigs, four drillships, and three tender rigs. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

