Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Position Cut by SkyBridge Capital II LLC

SkyBridge Capital II LLC decreased its position in Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,598 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 51,457 shares during the period. Seagate Technology comprises about 4.1% of SkyBridge Capital II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SkyBridge Capital II LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $8,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,778 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,496 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology traded up $2.13, hitting $59.08, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 3,875,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.63. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 61.17%.

In other news, insider Stephen J. Luczo sold 4,620 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $277,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,380 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $322,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,487 shares of company stock worth $13,923,746 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a $43.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.12 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

