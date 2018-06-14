Q2 2018 Earnings Estimate for Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for Hi-Crush Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 21st, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Randhawa now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Hi-Crush Partners’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Hi-Crush Partners had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $218.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Hi-Crush Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 161.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a report on Friday, February 23rd. R. F. Lafferty raised their price objective on shares of Hi-Crush Partners from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of HCLP stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.20. 736,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,083. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Hi-Crush Partners has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. This is an increase from Hi-Crush Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 30th. Hi-Crush Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.11%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in Hi-Crush Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Hi-Crush Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hi-Crush Partners by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Hi-Crush Partners by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Hi-Crush Partners by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 23,343 shares during the period. 27.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the energy industry in North America. The company produces monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral used as a proppant during the well completion process to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells.

