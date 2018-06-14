Sears (SHLD) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, May 19th.

SHLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. S&P Equity Research dropped their target price on shares of Sears from $2.59 to $2.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sears from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get Sears alerts:

Shares of SHLD stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.57. 2,599,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,847. Sears has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.74, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($3.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($2.42). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHLD. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Sears by 18,855.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 37,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 37,145 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sears by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 119,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 88,521 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Sears by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 130,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 88,279 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Sears in the 1st quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Sears in the 4th quarter worth about $2,764,000. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Sears Company Profile

Sears Holdings Corporation operates as an integrated retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Kmart and Sears Domestic. The Kmart segment operates retail stores that offer a range of products, including consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel; and in-store pharmacies.

Receive News & Ratings for Sears Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sears and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.