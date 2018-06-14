SEASPAN Corp/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) Shares Sold by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in SEASPAN Corp/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 903,856 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 19,427 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 0.73% of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SEASPAN Corp/SH SH by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in SEASPAN Corp/SH SH by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 61,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in SEASPAN Corp/SH SH by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 335,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SEASPAN Corp/SH SH by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 14,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Get SEASPAN Corp/SH SH alerts:

Several analysts have commented on SSW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Bank of America raised shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

SEASPAN Corp/SH SH stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.77. 20,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,881. SEASPAN Corp/SH SH has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

SEASPAN Corp/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $224.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.36 million. SEASPAN Corp/SH SH had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 23.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. analysts predict that SEASPAN Corp/SH SH will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEASPAN Corp/SH SH Company Profile

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for SEASPAN Corp/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEASPAN Corp/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.