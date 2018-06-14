Vaughn B. Himes Sells 5,000 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $292,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vaughn B. Himes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 15th, Vaughn B. Himes sold 5,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $290,600.00.

Seattle Genetics opened at $68.05 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.31 and a 1-year high of $69.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of -77.33 and a beta of 1.91.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.31). Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 34.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $140.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Seattle Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 6.5% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Seattle Genetics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 17,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Seattle Genetics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Seattle Genetics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Seattle Genetics by 12.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

