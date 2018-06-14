SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 28.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SEAS. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Macquarie lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SEAS opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.33 and a beta of 0.82.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 30.89% and a negative net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jack Roddy sold 9,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $179,903.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,662.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John T. Reilly sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $200,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,399.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,740,000 after purchasing an additional 26,596 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after acquiring an additional 576,620 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2,026.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,377,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,005 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $21,163,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,547.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,265,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,745 shares during the period.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand name in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego.

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.