Select Income REIT (SIR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 6th.

SIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Select Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Select Income REIT from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered Select Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $25.00 target price on Select Income REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Select Income REIT stock opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Select Income REIT has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $26.26. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.93 million. Select Income REIT had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 19.76%. Select Income REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Select Income REIT will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIR. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Select Income REIT by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,434,000 after buying an additional 64,952 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Select Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Select Income REIT by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 12,382 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Select Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Select Income REIT by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

SIR is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, including its majority owned subsidiary, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, or ILPT, properties that are primarily leased to single tenants. As of March 31, 2018, our consolidated portfolio included 366 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements with approximately 45.5 million rentable square feet located in 36 states.

