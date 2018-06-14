SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, May 22nd.

SEMG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SemGroup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on SemGroup from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 price objective on SemGroup and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SemGroup from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SemGroup to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.82.

SEMG traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.00. 713,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,897. SemGroup has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.38, a PEG ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $661.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.99 million. SemGroup had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. SemGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that SemGroup will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.4725 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 15th. SemGroup’s payout ratio is -787.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEMG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SemGroup by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,763,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,349,000 after buying an additional 704,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SemGroup by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,576,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,222,000 after buying an additional 192,956 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its position in shares of SemGroup by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 3,667,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,479,000 after buying an additional 540,016 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SemGroup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,210,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,702,000 after buying an additional 109,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SemGroup by 637.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,806,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,765,000 after buying an additional 2,426,406 shares in the last quarter.

About SemGroup

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. Its Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. It operates a 455-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, LLC; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and 3 pipelines with an aggregate of 106 miles of pipe, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 215 transport trucks and 210 trailers.

