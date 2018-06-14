SenesTech (SNES) vs. CVR Partners (UAN) Head-To-Head Analysis

SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) and CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get SenesTech alerts:

22.1% of SenesTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of CVR Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of SenesTech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

SenesTech has a beta of 3.78, indicating that its share price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVR Partners has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SenesTech and CVR Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SenesTech 0 0 2 0 3.00 CVR Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

SenesTech currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 405.95%. CVR Partners has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.16%. Given SenesTech’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SenesTech is more favorable than CVR Partners.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SenesTech and CVR Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SenesTech $50,000.00 555.74 -$12.28 million ($1.12) -1.50 CVR Partners $330.80 million 0.95 -$72.78 million ($0.64) -4.31

SenesTech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CVR Partners. CVR Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SenesTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SenesTech and CVR Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SenesTech -17,962.50% -205.29% -151.86% CVR Partners -25.08% -14.40% -6.49%

Summary

SenesTech beats CVR Partners on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc. develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including plant-based fertility control, feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Flagstaff, Arizona.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. It offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.