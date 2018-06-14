Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Stock Price

News articles about Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Senior Housing Properties Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.2057448265312 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Senior Housing Properties Trust alerts:

SNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. B. Riley set a $22.00 price target on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price target on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.45.

Senior Housing Properties Trust opened at $17.39 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $22.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.45.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.73%.

About Senior Housing Properties Trust

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns senior living communities, medical office and life science properties and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.