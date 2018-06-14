25,200 Shares in AnaptysBio Inc (ANAB) Purchased by Senzar Asset Management LLC

Senzar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,000. AnaptysBio makes up approximately 0.8% of Senzar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Senzar Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of AnaptysBio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 92.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,065,000 after acquiring an additional 42,004 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 103,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after acquiring an additional 61,166 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,870,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AnaptysBio to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AnaptysBio from $6.59 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on AnaptysBio from $115.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on AnaptysBio from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AnaptysBio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

In other news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $2,867,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 301,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,194,841.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ANAB traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.63. 16,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,442. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.21 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AnaptysBio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $134.00.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that AnaptysBio Inc will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases.

