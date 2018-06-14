Senzar Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc (TGTX)

Senzar Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 64.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 879,260 shares during the period. TG Therapeutics comprises about 2.1% of Senzar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Senzar Asset Management LLC owned about 0.63% of TG Therapeutics worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 64,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 39,295 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 26,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $21.50) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

TG Therapeutics traded up $0.15, reaching $13.65, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 23,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,134. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.15. TG Therapeutics, Inc has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $17.35.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 170.83% and a negative net margin of 87,025.00%. equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

