Comparing Seritage Growth Properties Class A (SRG) & Landsec (LSGOF)

Landsec (OTCMKTS: LSGOF) and Seritage Growth Properties Class A (NYSE:SRG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Seritage Growth Properties Class A pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Landsec does not pay a dividend. Seritage Growth Properties Class A pays out 68.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Seritage Growth Properties Class A shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Seritage Growth Properties Class A shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Landsec and Seritage Growth Properties Class A’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landsec $863.94 million 10.68 $147.72 million $0.57 21.83 Seritage Growth Properties Class A $241.02 million 6.59 -$73.75 million $1.47 29.27

Landsec has higher revenue and earnings than Seritage Growth Properties Class A. Landsec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seritage Growth Properties Class A, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Landsec has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seritage Growth Properties Class A has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Landsec and Seritage Growth Properties Class A, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landsec 0 0 0 0 N/A Seritage Growth Properties Class A 1 1 0 0 1.50

Seritage Growth Properties Class A has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.37%. Given Seritage Growth Properties Class A’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Seritage Growth Properties Class A is more favorable than Landsec.

Profitability

This table compares Landsec and Seritage Growth Properties Class A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landsec N/A N/A N/A Seritage Growth Properties Class A -19.00% -3.29% -1.59%

Summary

Landsec beats Seritage Growth Properties Class A on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Landsec Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. As the UK's largest listed commercial property company, with 23.7 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.2 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country.

Seritage Growth Properties Class A Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 230 wholly-owned properties and 23 joint venture properties totaling over 39 million square feet of space across 49 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015. Pursuant to a master lease, the Company has the right to recapture certain space from Sears Holdings for retenanting or redevelopment purposes. The Company's mission is to create and own revitalized shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations that provide enriched experience for consumers and local communities, and create long-term value for our shareholders.

