ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) CRO Sells $2,582,872.84 in Stock

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) CRO David Schneider sold 14,923 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.08, for a total value of $2,582,872.84. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 51,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,892,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Schneider also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 23rd, David Schneider sold 2,372 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.70, for a total value of $400,156.40.

On Thursday, February 22nd, David Schneider sold 2,373 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total value of $374,411.94.

ServiceNow opened at $181.23 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $187.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.60, a P/E/G ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.11.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. ServiceNow had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $589.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 401.7% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,439,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,623 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,771,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $230,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,491 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 355.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,176,000 after purchasing an additional 543,392 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,070,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,052,377,000 after purchasing an additional 426,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 420.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 452,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,948,000 after purchasing an additional 366,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Macquarie upped their target price on ServiceNow from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on ServiceNow to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on ServiceNow from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on ServiceNow from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ServiceNow from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.44.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

