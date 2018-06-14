Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 224,904 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 95.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,854,643 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $480,396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730,137 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Energy during the first quarter valued at $65,880,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Noble Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,414,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Noble Energy by 53.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,544,673 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after buying an additional 888,576 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,984,847 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $116,118,000 after purchasing an additional 728,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Noble Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Noble Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Noble Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.67 to $22.99 in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

In other Noble Energy news, VP Andrea Lee Robison sold 8,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,918 shares in the company, valued at $3,733,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP J. Keith Elliott sold 6,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $199,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,520 shares of company stock valued at $830,340 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Noble Energy traded up $0.03, hitting $34.55, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 327,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,769,264. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.58, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Noble Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Noble Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.94%.

Noble Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas development company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

