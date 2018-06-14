Seven Eight Capital LP Has $5.63 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 69.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Keysight Technologies worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,281,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $852,998,000 after buying an additional 759,483 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,137,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,147,000 after purchasing an additional 57,839 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,633,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,568,000 after purchasing an additional 37,581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,260,000 after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,314,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,889,000 after purchasing an additional 18,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total value of $17,892,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 6,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $341,088.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,611,670.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 668,324 shares of company stock valued at $39,353,505 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.25. 53,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $62.41.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.95 million. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 6th that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

