Splunk Inc (SPLK) Holdings Reduced by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,173 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP owned about 0.05% of Splunk worth $7,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter valued at $100,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David F. Conte sold 20,199 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $1,977,078.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,467,624.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David F. Conte sold 15,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total value of $1,829,919.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,964,630.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,059 shares of company stock valued at $17,029,530. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk traded up $2.88, reaching $120.55, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 1,497,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,704. Splunk Inc has a 12-month low of $54.17 and a 12-month high of $119.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.02 and a beta of 1.83.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.58 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 33.11% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Splunk to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

