Sfmg LLC Buys Shares of 4,231 Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,231 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,496 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 380,068 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $22,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 41,817 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,771 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,778 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 23,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $1,351,185.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $5,905,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,487 shares of company stock worth $13,923,746 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STX stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,875,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,865. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.63.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 105.43%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.20.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

