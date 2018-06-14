Sfmg LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Sfmg LLC lowered its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 1,945.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ventas traded up $0.97, hitting $54.41, on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,934,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,432. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $72.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $943.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.42 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 34.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.96%.

In related news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 15,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $849,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 759,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,778,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 3,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $211,505.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,559,027. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VTR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Sunday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Hilliard Lyons raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

