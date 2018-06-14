CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH (CYS) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH (NYSE:CYS) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,113 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH alerts:

CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH stock opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.37. CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98.

CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH (NYSE:CYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 12.54%. CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 21st.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

About CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH

CYS Investments, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities that are issued, and the principal and interest of which are guaranteed by a federally chartered corporation; and debt securities issued by the United States Department of Treasury.

Receive News & Ratings for CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.