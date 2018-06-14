SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 13,448 Shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMCX)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,448 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock alerts:

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $230,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from $46.89 to $67.44 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.13.

Shares of AMCX traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,796,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81. AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock has a 1-year low of $46.89 and a 1-year high of $67.73.

AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47. AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 355.26% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

About AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Receive News & Ratings for AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.