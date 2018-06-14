Shadow Token (CRYPTO:SHDW) Price Reaches $0.0065 on Major Exchanges

Shadow Token (CURRENCY:SHDW) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Shadow Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. In the last seven days, Shadow Token has traded down 51.4% against the U.S. dollar. Shadow Token has a market capitalization of $45,264.00 and $39.00 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003624 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00019292 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000669 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00616006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015077 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00222871 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00045203 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00096419 BTC.

Shadow Token Profile

Shadow Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 tokens. Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @iShadowEra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shadow Token is www.shadowera.com.

Shadow Token Token Trading

Shadow Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadow Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadow Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadow Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

