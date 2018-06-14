Shaftesbury plc (SHB) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 8.30 Per Share

Shaftesbury plc (LON:SHB) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $8.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shaftesbury stock traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 932 ($12.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,936. Shaftesbury has a twelve month low of GBX 894.50 ($11.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,055 ($14.05).

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 8.40 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 9 ($0.12) by GBX (0.60) (($0.01)). Shaftesbury had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 351.94%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHB. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Shaftesbury to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 860 ($11.45) to GBX 1,015 ($13.51) in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Shaftesbury to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Numis Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 1,019 ($13.57) to GBX 1,028 ($13.69) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 993.10 ($13.22).

We invest in real estate in London's West End, a location that has many unique features which bring prosperity, resilience and opportunity to the local economy. We focus on central locations close to a renowned concentration of world-class attractions which, together with unmatched shopping and leisure choices, attract huge numbers of domestic and overseas visitors.

