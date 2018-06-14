Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) Major Shareholder Equity Group L.P. Select Sells 130,606 Shares

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) major shareholder Equity Group L.P. Select sold 130,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $8,212,505.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE SHAK traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.10. 36,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,912. Shake Shack Inc has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $65.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.25, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $99.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHAK has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 27, 2017, it had 159 Shacks, including 90 domestic company-operated Shacks, 10 domestic licensed Shacks, and 59 international licensed Shacks.

