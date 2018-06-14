Shanghai Petrochemical (SHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shanghai Petrochemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of Shanghai Petrochemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shanghai Petrochemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shanghai Petrochemical in the first quarter worth about $3,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Shanghai Petrochemical by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Shanghai Petrochemical by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 16,824 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Shanghai Petrochemical by 8.5% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 165,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shanghai Petrochemical by 315.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 11,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shanghai Petrochemical opened at $69.95 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.69. Shanghai Petrochemical has a 1-year low of $50.67 and a 1-year high of $72.38.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be issued a $4.7647 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $3.63. This represents a yield of 7.91%.

Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

