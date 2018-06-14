Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 13,627 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B (SJR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc Class B (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,627 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.05% of Shaw Communications Inc Class B worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SJR. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B by 1,002.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,025,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,247,000 after buying an additional 44,578,411 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,331,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,680,000 after buying an additional 1,166,633 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,953,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,297,000 after buying an additional 748,756 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,654,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,082,000 after buying an additional 17,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,528,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,392,000 after buying an additional 328,796 shares in the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shaw Communications Inc Class B alerts:

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B traded down $0.11, reaching $21.12, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 712,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.93. Shaw Communications Inc Class B has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $23.44.

Shaw Communications Inc Class B (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Shaw Communications Inc Class B had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Shaw Communications Inc Class B’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc Class B will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0773 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Shaw Communications Inc Class B’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.10%.

SJR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Shaw Communications Inc Class B

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a diversified communications company in North America. The company operates through Consumer, Business Network Services, and Wireless segments. The Consumer segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, Wi-Fi, phone, and satellite video services to residential customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Inc Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications Inc Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.