Shekel (JEW) Market Cap Reaches $783,525.00

Shekel (CURRENCY:JEW) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. During the last week, Shekel has traded down 25.9% against the dollar. One Shekel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. Shekel has a market capitalization of $783,525.00 and $2,880.00 worth of Shekel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00041073 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (ALQO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004595 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00001231 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013369 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Shekel Coin Profile

JEW is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Shekel’s total supply is 106,641,488 coins. Shekel’s official Twitter account is @shekel_coin. The official website for Shekel is shekel.io.

Buying and Selling Shekel

Shekel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shekel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shekel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shekel using one of the exchanges listed above.

