Shelly O’brien Sells 4,000 Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Stock

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) insider Shelly O’brien sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $216,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shelly O’brien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 21st, Shelly O’brien sold 4,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $223,200.00.

On Monday, April 2nd, Shelly O’brien sold 366 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $20,898.60.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.38, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.70. Envestnet Inc has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $60.28.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.00 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Envestnet Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 309,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after acquiring an additional 181,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,011,000 after acquiring an additional 157,600 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 1,553.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 154,081 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,595,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 146,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.11.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provides research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

