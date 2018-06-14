Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Stake Lowered by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 27,483 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 0.69% of Sherwin-Williams worth $251,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 713.5% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $1,600,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 36,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $473.00 to $457.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.65.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams traded up $3.73, hitting $399.88, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $326.68 and a fifty-two week high of $435.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.41. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 48.06%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.11%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.