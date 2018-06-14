Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 14,091 Shares of Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,091 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Shire were worth $8,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shire by 18.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Shire by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shire by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Shire by 2.4% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shire by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHPG shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Shire from $201.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shire in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Shire to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $222.00 price objective on Shire and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shire in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Shire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.64.

Shares of NASDAQ SHPG opened at $161.31 on Thursday. Shire PLC has a 52 week low of $123.73 and a 52 week high of $177.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.28. Shire had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 28.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Shire PLC will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

About Shire

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

