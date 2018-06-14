Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Receives Buy Rating from Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) in a report issued on Tuesday, May 22nd, Marketbeat reports. Pivotal Research currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

“We are modeling the quarter in line with consensus and FY18 at the high end of guidance. We’re bullish on SCVL’s improved access to better athletic product and also see margin opportunity from fewer store closings that currently planned, and, while sandals may have been a little soft in 1Q18, it is still early in the season, and SCVL is well positioned in the strongest sub- segment of the category.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

SCVL has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Shoe Carnival from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Shoe Carnival from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of SCVL traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.74. The stock had a trading volume of 232,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,072. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $562.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $257.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Gerstel sold 1,200 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $29,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,893 shares in the company, valued at $119,780.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton E. Sifford sold 7,500 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $178,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,946.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $372,032 in the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

