Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Receives $24.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.30.

SWIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Sierra Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on Sierra Wireless from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank set a $21.00 target price on Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

Sierra Wireless traded up $0.10, reaching $17.65, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 5,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,804. The company has a market cap of $636.83 million, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 2.76. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.08 million. Sierra Wireless had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 221.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Emancipation Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services.

