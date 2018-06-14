Intel Co. (INTC) Stake Lessened by Signature Financial Management Inc.

Signature Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,668 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $339,563,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Intel by 923.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,450,834 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $131,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,693 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,519,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,522,984 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $162,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Intel by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,562,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $256,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 3,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $162,140.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,706,068.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $26,050.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,559.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,192 shares of company stock worth $693,559 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.54. The company had a trading volume of 23,409,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,881,082. Intel Co. has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $57.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. Intel had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Vetr upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.19 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.34 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

