1,640 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Purchased by Signature Financial Management Inc.

Signature Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,640 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,317 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.20, for a total value of $3,513,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,761,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,551,028.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $2,243,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,771,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,399,220.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,202 shares of company stock worth $9,536,859. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, March 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.28.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $254.53. The stock had a trading volume of 108,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $180.09 and a fifty-two week high of $256.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $55.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare conglomerate to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

