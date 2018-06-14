4,279 Shares in iShares MSCI Poland Investable ETF (EPOL) Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Poland Investable ETF (BMV:EPOL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPOL. Weatherstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares MSCI Poland Investable ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Poland Investable ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Poland Investable ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 196,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Poland Investable ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 56,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Poland Investable ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Poland Investable ETF traded down $0.36, hitting $23.09, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. iShares MSCI Poland Investable ETF has a 52-week low of $403.94 and a 52-week high of $558.00.

